Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Gets Unboxed (Video)

Motorola has unveiled its highly anticipated flagship smartphone for 2024, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in the UK market. With a competitive price point of £850, this device offers a range of premium features and specifications that aim to rival other top-tier smartphones in its class. Let’s take a comprehensive look at what the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra brings to the table.

Unique Design and Durable Build Quality

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra stands out with its distinctive design choices. Consumers can choose between two eye-catching finishes: a wood finish that adds a touch of natural elegance, and a faux leather finish that exudes sophistication. These finishes come in carefully selected, Pantone-approved colors: Peach Fuzz and Forest Gray, ensuring a visually appealing and fashionable appearance.

The device features a generous 6.67-inch display with minimal bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience. The screen is protected by the durable Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers enhanced resistance against scratches and cracks. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts an IP68 rating, ensuring the device can withstand exposure to water and dust, making it suitable for use in various environments.

Unique wood and faux leather finishes in Pantone-approved colors

6.67-inch display with minimal bezels

Gorilla Glass Victus protection

IP68 water and dust resistance rating

Stunning Display and Immersive Audio

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.67-inch P-OLED screen that delivers exceptional visual quality. With a resolution of 1220p, the display supports 10-bit color and HDR10+, ensuring vibrant and accurate color reproduction. The screen can reach a peak brightness of up to 2500 nits, allowing for clear visibility even in bright sunlight conditions. The 144Hz refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and enhances the overall user experience, particularly for gaming enthusiasts.

To complement the stunning visuals, the device is equipped with a stereo speaker setup that offers loud and clear audio output. This enhances the multimedia experience, making it ideal for watching videos, listening to music, or enjoying gaming audio without the need for external speakers or headphones.

6.67-inch P-OLED screen with 1220p resolution

Supports 10-bit color and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals

Peak brightness of 2500 nits for clear visibility in bright conditions

144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and enhanced gaming experience

Stereo speaker setup for immersive audio

Ample Storage and Powerful Performance

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a generous 1TB of internal storage, providing ample space for users to store their apps, photos, videos, and other digital content without worrying about running out of storage quickly. The device is powered by the **Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor**, which is a top-of-the-line chipset known for its exceptional performance. Coupled with the **Adreno 735 GPU**, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra delivers smooth and responsive performance, whether you’re multitasking, running demanding applications, or playing graphics-intensive games.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

To ensure that users can enjoy the device’s features throughout the day without constantly searching for a power outlet, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a substantial 4500mAh battery. This high-capacity battery allows for extended usage on a single charge, catering to the needs of power users and those who rely heavily on their smartphones for work or entertainment.

In addition to the long-lasting battery, the device supports **125W wired charging** and **50W wireless charging**. These fast charging capabilities allow users to quickly recharge their device, minimizing downtime and ensuring they can get back to using their phone as soon as possible. With the included 125W power adapter, users can take advantage of the rapid charging speeds right out of the box.

Clean Software Experience and Long-Term Support

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra runs on a stock Android operating system with Motorola’s custom enhancements. This approach provides a clean and intuitive user interface, free from bloatware and unnecessary modifications. The Moto app allows users to customize various features and settings to their preferences, further enhancing the overall user experience.

Motorola has committed to providing **three OS updates and four years of security patches** for the Edge 50 Ultra. This long-term software support ensures that the device remains up-to-date with the latest features, performance improvements, and security enhancements. Users can have peace of mind knowing that their device will continue to receive updates and remain secure for an extended period.

Versatile Camera System for Capturing Moments

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a **50MP main lens**, a **50MP ultra-wide lens**, and a **64MP telephoto lens**. This combination of lenses allows users to capture a wide range of subjects and scenes with excellent detail and clarity. The device offers various shooting modes, such as Pro mode for manual control and night mode for low-light photography, catering to different photography needs and skill levels.

For video enthusiasts, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra supports **4K video recording**, enabling users to capture high-quality footage with stunning detail. The **50MP front-facing camera** also supports 4K video, making it ideal for capturing high-resolution selfies and engaging in video calls with exceptional clarity.

Thoughtful Extras and Accessories

Motorola has included several bundled accessories with the Edge 50 Ultra to enhance the user experience right from the start. The device comes with a **125W power adapter** and a **USB cable**, ensuring users can take advantage of the fast charging capabilities without the need for additional purchases. A **protective case** is also included, providing added protection against accidental drops and scratches.

As a unique touch, the packaging of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is **perfumed**, adding a pleasant sensory experience to the unboxing process. This attention to detail demonstrates Motorola’s commitment to creating a premium and memorable experience for its customers.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is a compelling flagship smartphone that aims to compete with other high-end devices like the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24. With its premium build quality, advanced display technology, powerful hardware, and versatile camera system, the Edge 50 Ultra offers a comprehensive package for users seeking a top-tier smartphone experience. The unique design choices, long-lasting battery, fast charging capabilities, and long-term software support further enhance its appeal. As Motorola continues to innovate and refine its flagship offerings, the Edge 50 Ultra represents a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market for 2024.

