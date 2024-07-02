Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra Gets Reviewed

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is a compact flip phone that excels in versatility, durability, and performance. It stands out in the competitive flip phone market with its customizable interface, impressive camera capabilities, and satisfactory battery life. Whether you’re a fan of flip phones or simply looking for a unique and feature-packed device, the RAZR 50 Ultra is worth considering. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the new RAZR 50 Ultra and its range of features.

Design and Build Quality

One of the most striking aspects of the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is its sleek and lightweight design. The phone feels premium in the hand, thanks to its carefully selected materials. The front display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, ensuring scratch resistance and durability. The frame is crafted from 6000 series aluminum, which adds to the phone’s robustness while keeping it lightweight. The back of the device is adorned with vegan leather, adding a touch of luxury and improved grip.

The RAZR 50 Ultra also features IPX8 water resistance, allowing it to withstand accidental splashes or even brief submersion in water. This feature provides peace of mind and enhances the phone’s overall durability. Additionally, the device is available in four vibrant colors: green, blue, peach, and hot pink, catering to various personal preferences.

Display Quality

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra features two impressive displays. The front screen measures 4 inches and uses P-OLED technology, offering a resolution of 1272 x 1080 pixels. This display is perfect for quickly checking notifications, controlling music playback, or using basic apps without opening the phone. The internal display, on the other hand, is a larger 6.9-inch P-OLED panel with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. Both screens support a high refresh rate of 165Hz and HDR10+, ensuring a smooth and vivid viewing experience whether you’re scrolling through social media, watching videos, or playing games.

User Interface and Customization

One of the standout features of the RAZR 50 Ultra is its highly customizable user interface. The phone runs on stock Android, providing a clean and intuitive user experience out of the box. However, Motorola has added several useful customization options through the Moto app. You will find the customizable app menu and widgets particularly useful, allowing you to tailor the interface to your liking. The always-on display ensures you can quickly glance at notifications without having to unlock the phone.

The RAZR 50 Ultra also offers unique features like the tent mode, which allows you to use the phone as a desk display by partially folding it. The edge-mounted fingerprint sensor provides quick and secure access to the device, adding to its overall convenience.

Customizable app menu and widgets

Always-on display for quick notification access

Tent mode for convenient desk display

Edge-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure access

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance in various scenarios. Whether you’re multitasking between apps or playing demanding games, the phone handles tasks with ease. The device comes with 52GB of non-expandable storage, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and media files. However, it’s worth noting that during intensive tasks, you might notice slight heating, which is not uncommon for smartphones in this category.

Battery Life and Charging

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which provides a respectable 5-6 hours of screen-on time. This is adequate for a full day of moderate use, including browsing, social media, and occasional gaming. When it comes to charging, the phone supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. These charging speeds ensure that you can quickly top up the battery when needed, minimizing downtime.

Camera Performance

The camera system on the RAZR 50 Ultra is impressive for a flip phone. The device features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing you to capture sharp and detailed photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, there is a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, allowing you to get closer to your subjects without losing quality.

For selfie enthusiasts, the RAZR 50 Ultra offers a 32MP internal selfie camera. This high-resolution camera ensures that your self-portraits and video calls look crisp and detailed. The phone also supports 4K video recording, allowing you to capture high-quality footage of your memorable moments.

50MP primary camera with OIS

50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

32MP internal selfie camera

4K video recording capabilities

Software and Additional Features

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra runs on stock Android, providing a clean and intuitive user experience. Motorola has added several useful features through the Moto app, enhancing the phone’s functionality. The Moto app allows for extensive customization, allowing you to personalize the device to your preferences. Moto Secure is another notable feature that enhances the phone’s security by offering encrypted storage and secure communication options.

The RAZR 50 Ultra also supports Smart Connect, which enables seamless external display sharing. This feature allows you to connect the phone to an external monitor or TV, expanding its versatility and making it suitable for presentations or media consumption on a larger screen.

While the phone offers a range of impressive features, it’s worth mentioning that some users have reported occasional app compatibility issues. However, these instances are rare and can often be resolved through updates or alternative app choices.

The Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is a well-rounded flip phone that combines sleek design, impressive display quality, and extensive user customization options. While it has minor drawbacks, such as occasional app compatibility issues and slight heating during intensive tasks, these are outweighed by its numerous strengths. The phone’s durability, camera capabilities, and satisfactory battery life make it a solid choice for those seeking a compact and versatile smartphone. Whether you’re a flip phone enthusiast or simply looking for a unique device that stands out from the crowd, the Motorola RAZR 50 Ultra is definitely worth considering.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals