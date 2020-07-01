Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G appears at the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G sin expected to launch in August along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the handset was recently spotted at the FCC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G recently received its FCC certification and it also appeared at TENAA recently which is China’s equivalent of the FCC.

We recently heard that the new Galaxy Z Flip 5G would be using the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and it is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will use the same 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels as the 4G model and it is expected to have the same cameras. On the front there will be a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies and a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

Samsung are expected to launch their Galaxy Z Flip 5G at a press event on the 5th of August along with the new Galaxy Note 20.

Source MySmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals