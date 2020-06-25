Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G spotted on TENAA

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has popped up again, the handset recently received its Bluetooth certification and now it has been spotted om TENAA.

TENAA is basically China’s version of the FCC and we are expecting the handset to launch in August at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 event.

The handset will come with a6.7 inch folding AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels.

Processing is expected to be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with Android 10 and it will feature a 10 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls and a 12 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos. We should have more details about the handset closer to its launch in August.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals