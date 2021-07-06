Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumored to cost $1,249

We have heard a range of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone and now we have some details about the handsets price.

According to a recent report, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will retail for $1,249 which is $100 less than the original galaxy Flip prices.

This will apparently be for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model, there are rumored to be other models with different RAM, storage options.

We previously heard a range of specifications for the handset which will include a 6.7 inch folding display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution of 2636 x 1080 and a 1.9 inch external display.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and irt will have dual 12 megapixel cameras on the back. On the front of the handset there will be a single 10 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone will apparently come in a choice of four colors, these will be black, green, purple and a white / beige color. The handsets will come with Android 11 and the One UI 3.1.1.

as yet we do not have an exact launch date for the device, it is expected to be made official some time in August along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone.

Source Sammobile

