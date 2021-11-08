Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition launched

Samsung is launching a special edition version of its latest Galaxy Watch in South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition.

This new special edition comes with a range of accessories including a Premium PXG Leather Wallet and a PXG Ball Marker.

The ‘Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition’ is equipped with the ‘Smart Caddy’ app to provide a smart golf experience through various functions such as a detailed distance measurement function and a guide to more than 40,000 golf courses around the world.

The ‘Premium PXG Leather Wallet’, one of the accessories of ‘Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition’, is made of 100% soft natural cowhide leather and goatskin lining, so you can style more elegantly in the field as well as in everyday life.

In addition, the ‘PXG Ball Marker’ made of stainless steel with the PXG brand logo is provided, a premium leather hybrid strap that adds luxury to the ‘Galaxy Watch 4’, and a signature silicone strap that can be worn comfortably during dynamic rounds or exercise. Two PXG straps are also included.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 PXG Golf Edition over at Samsung at the link below. Pricing for the device starts at 599,000 won for the 40mm model and 629,000 won for the 40mm model.

Source Samsung

