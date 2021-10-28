Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update lands in the UK

Samsung is releasing its latest Galaxy Watch 4 software update in the UK and the update brings a range of new features to the smartwatches.

The update includes improved Fall Detection, Gesture Control, and some more customization options for the device.

Now, you have four new faces to choose from – so you can see whatever information you tend to check the most with just a glance at your wrist. If you’re committed to smashing your fitness goals – or just want to keep an eye on your health stats – you can customise the new Info Brick watch face with the stats you care about the most, from heartrate and stress to daily activity status. Or, you can choose a watch face that displays in-depth weather forecast, a basic dashboard, or live wallpapers inspired by Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 – all of which can also be customised.

Complications are a great way to quickly access important information at-a-glance and launch the apps you use the most. Now, you can mix and match up to four complications to display on your Animals watch face – from battery life to reminders, messages, your step count and much more. You can now also choose a moving GIF for your My Photo+ watch face, rather than just a static photo, to create more exciting and lively watch faces that are completely unique to you.

You can find out more details about the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals