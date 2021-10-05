Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets reviewed

Samsung recently launched its new smart watches and now we get to find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic .

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

The new smartwatch comes in a choice of two different sizes, 42mm or 46mm and it gets a range of upgrades over the previous model.

The device features a 1.19 inch or a 1, inch Super AMOLED display and the displays comes with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels.

The smartwatch features Google Android Wear OS which is a new collaboration between Samsung and Google. The device comes with a Samsung Exynos processor and it has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of built in storage.

The 42mm model is equipped with a 247 mAh battery and the 46mm model comes with a 361 mAh battery, the device comes in two colors black and silver.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic retails for £389 in the UK for the 42mm model and £409 for the 44mm model of the device. As well as the Classic model there is also a standard version of the new Galaxy Watch that is slightly cheaper.

