Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch leaked

Yesterday we heard about a new version of Samsung upcoming smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and now the device has leaked.

The leaked photos were posted online by Android Headlines and they give us a good look at the desifn of the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

As we can see from the photos the new smartwatch will come with a rotating bezel and two buttons on the side of the smartwatch.

We can also see that it will come in two metal finishes which appears to be stainless steel and black, there will apparently be three size options. These will include 42MM, 44mm and 46mm and the photos show three strap colors, black, grey and white.

The display on the new smartwatch will come with Gorilla Glass DX or DX+, this will vary between the stainless steel model and the aluminum models of the smartwatch. As yet we do not have details on what hardware will be inside these new smartwatches.

Samsung are expected to launch their new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and two other models in the range at a Samsung Unpacked press event in August, as soon as we get some more details on the event, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Android Headlines

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals