Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ‘Classic’ model revealed

We heard yesterday that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would be the first device to come with the new Wear software. The software is a collaboration between Google and Samsung who are merging Tizen and Wear OS.

Now details of a new version of the Galaxy Watch 4 have been revealed, a “Classic’ version of the handset has been spotted. We previously heard that there would also be Galaxy Watch 4 Active.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was spotted at the NBTC website in Thailand which is the country’s certification authority. The device is listed with the model number SM-R885F the standard version of the smartwatch is listed with the model number SM-R875F.

So it looks like we will have three different versions of the smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Active and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Unfortunately this new listing does not reveal any more specifications on this new smartwatch.

It is not clear as yet on how much the design of the new Galaxy Watch will change over the current model and what new features the device will come with. As yet we do not have any details on when it will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source XDA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals