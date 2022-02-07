Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra poses for the camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be one of the devices unveiled at Samsung Unpacked 2022 this Wednesday.

There will be a number of tablets in the range and we are also expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones.

We have already seen lots of press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and now a live photo of the tablet has been leaked.

The photo confirms the design of the tablet and also its notch which can be seen at the top of the tablet when it is in landscape mode.

We already know many of the specifications of the tablet, the device will apparently come with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, the display will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processing will be provided by Qualcomm’s flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon M1 and the tablet will ve available with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. There will also be three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet will feature four cameras, on the front there will be two 12 megapixel cameras, one wide-angle and one ultrawide. On the back of the tablet, there will be a 13-megapixel main camera and a6 megapixel ultrawide camera.

We will have more details on the new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet range and the Galaxy S22 range on Wednesday at Samsung’s press event.

Source Garyeon, Sammobile

