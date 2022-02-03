Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, more details revealed

Samsung will launch a range of new devices at their Galaxy Unpacked event next week, this will include the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and a range of other Galaxy Tab tablets.

We will also get to see the new Samsung flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet and now more details have been revealed.

The device will come with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, the display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, it will be powered by the new flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The tablet will be available with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, and 512Gb of storage and it will come with a dual-camera on the front of the tablet and dual cameras on the back.

On the rear of the tablet, there will be a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 6-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the tablet, there will be a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

We are looking forward to Samsung’s press event next week and find out more details about all of the new Galaxy devices.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals