Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 gets Android 12L

Samsung is releasing a new software update for its Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, Android 12 L and the update brings a range of new features to the tablet.

This update adds a new taskbar to the bottom of the screen, that is designed to improve the tablet’s UI and it comes with a range of other new features.

Need access to articles and videos at the same time? Want to search your photo gallery while keeping one eye on a message thread? 12L makes the Galaxy Tab S8 series’ new and improved taskbar sleeker and more responsive than ever with expanded multitasking capabilities. Customize your taskbar with your favorite apps and tap seamlessly and speedily between active sessions. The taskbar also remembers and displays your two most recently used applications at any given time, so you can always easily pick up where you left off.

Need to view multiple apps at once? Simply drag and drop two or three of your key apps from the taskbar to split the screen and see the app sessions side by side. You can also enter split screen by enabling the ‘Swipe for Split Screen’ option through Galaxy Labs, a feature that lets you swipe from the left, right or bottom of the screen with two fingers to open up a new application in split screen. To get back to the home screen again, just tap the home button in the taskbar.

You can find out more details about the Android 12L software update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

