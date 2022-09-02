Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA

Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently.

The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black.

Dive deep into your favorite games and stream videos on Galaxy A23 5G with its edge-to-edge infinite display. The large and stunning 6.6-inch¹ FHD+, LCD infinity-V display delivers clarity and vivid detail in every scene. Plus, everything looks clean and smooth with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

A23 5G’s multi-lens camera system captures truly lifelike content. The 50MP main lens captures the finest details while Advanced Portrait Mode empowers you to snap pictures of your friends and family like a professional. To help you hold on to your most cherished moments, Galaxy A23 5G comes loaded with 64GB of internal memory, with room for up to 1TB more when you add a microSD card².

A23 5G comes with smooth browsing, gaming, and video streaming with the fast and reliable Snapdragon 695 processor and a 5G connection³ powered by a 5,000 mAh . The powerful processor loads your favorite apps at impressive speeds and runs your exciting games for nonstop fun. With the powerful processor, you can do more of what you love.

