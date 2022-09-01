Samsung Galaxy A04s and the Galaxy A23 5G launched in the UK

Samsung is launching two new smartphones in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A04s and the Galaxy A23 5G, we saw details on the new Galaxy A04s yesterday.

Samsung has revealed some pricing details for the two handsets in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A04s to retail for £159. The Galaxy A23 5G will retail for £289.

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, the Galaxy A04s and the A23 5G have received upgrades to the camera system meaning users can snap the best shots and selfies like never before.

The Galaxy A04s lets you experience the new era of photography with four dedicated cameras at your fingertips. The Triple Rear Camera includes: a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Refined Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Galaxy A04s also has a 5MP Selfie Camera, which comes with Selfie Focus meaning you now up your selfie game like no other.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes equipped with a versatile camera that helps you capture the world as you see it. With a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera 2MP depth camera and 8MP front camera you can easily snap shots and take selfies like a pro.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A04s and the Galaxy A23 5G smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

