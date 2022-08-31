Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s has been listed on Samsung’s website in Finland and the device comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with an octa-core processor and it features two RAM and three storage options, you can choose from 3GB and 4GB of RAM and from 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage.

The device comes with a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage and it comes with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1.

There is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear of the device, the main rear camera features a 50-megapixel sensor, which is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, it will be available in four colors, Copper, White, Green, and Black. As yet we do not have any details on how much the device will retail for, it has so far been listed on Samsung’s website in Finland.

Source Samsung, Playfuldroid

