Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet spotted at Bluetooth SIG

It looks like Samsung has a new Android tablet on the way, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, the device was recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG.

The new tablet was listed with the model number SM-T976B and the device is expected to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung are expected to offer two size options for this years tablet, 11 inches and 12.4 inches and they are rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

Other rumored specifications for these new tablets include 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB of storage. The tablets will also come with AKG speaker and support Dolby Atmos and they will come with Android 10.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets are also expected to come with larger batteries than previous models, the top model will apparently come with a 9800 mAh battery.

Source Mysmartprice

