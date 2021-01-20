Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 now goes on sale in the USA

Samsung has announced that their Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 rugged tablet is now available to buy in the USA.

The tablet comes in both WiFi and LTE models, pricing for the WiFi model starts at $489.99 and the LTE model starts at $589.99.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tab Active3 brings back key capabilities of the award-winning Tab Active2—including its military-grade design, enhanced touch for use with gloves2, and a replaceable battery—and adds new innovations such as a programmable key, Wi-Fi 6/MIMO connectivity, and Samsung wireless DeX3. It enables multi-task performance using a single device, giving industries such as manufacturing, transportation, retail and the public sector a new tool to succeed through digital transformation.

“Frontline workers require the right tools to conduct business in a digital-first world, so we worked closely with our B2B customers and partners to understand what they need in a rugged device,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “The Tab Active3 is a durable and sleek mobile business solution, created to streamline workflows, increase productivity and reshape how work gets done.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 rugged tablet over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals