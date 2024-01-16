Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 rugged tablet launched in the USA

Samsung recently unveiled its new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet and its new Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone and now the company has revealed that its new rugged tablet is launching in the USA.

Samsung will be showing off its new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 rugged tablet at the NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in the USA, this is a new rugged Android tablet that is designed for businesses.

Designed with the needs of retailers in mind, the Galaxy Tab Active5 features a high-resolution camera, near-field communication (NFC) and push-to-talk functionality to enable more efficient barcode-scanning, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), in-store communication and more. In addition to retail, the Galaxy Tab Active5 also delivers new capabilities in other industries that require a high degree of durability, including foodservice, manufacturing, transportation, construction and the public sector.

“The Galaxy Tab Active5 is our most capable ruggedized tablet yet, providing frontline workers with all the tools they need to succeed at work in one powerful, durable device,” said Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether employees are helping customers, scanning merchandise or managing inventory, they can rely on the Galaxy Tab Active5 to help them get the job done with efficiency and ease.”

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet over at Samsung’s website at the link below, the tablet will go on sale in the USa in the first quarter of 2024 and it will retail for $548.99.

Source Samsung



