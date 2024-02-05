Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets taken apart (Video)

When you delve into the world of cutting-edge smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out, not just for its performance but for its intricate design and choice of materials. A recent video teardown from JerryRigEverything of this device has given us an up-close look at what makes the S24 Ultra tick, comparing its build and materials, notably titanium, with Apple’s smartphones. This exploration reveals the lengths to which Samsung goes to marry aesthetic appeal with functional innovation.

One of the most talked-about features of the S24 Ultra is its use of titanium. This isn’t just any titanium; the exterior frame boasts grade 2 titanium, confirmed by an XRF scanner. However, it’s interesting to note that, similar to Apple, Samsung employs a thin layer of titanium around the device’s edge for cosmetic purposes, while the interior relies on aluminum and plastic to join the inner and outer layers. This choice highlights a balance between a premium feel and practical design considerations.

The S24 Ultra’s design is both practical and sophisticated. Its flat glass panels on both the front and back simplify opening the device, a significant improvement over models with curved glass. Inside, you will find a 15W wireless charger and a uniquely designed S Pen slot, complete with a small wireless charging coil for the pen. Additionally, a linear haptic feedback motor is cleverly integrated into the lower loudspeaker, enhancing the user experience.

For those concerned about battery life and device overheating, the S24 Ultra addresses these issues head-on. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, easily replaceable thanks to a convenient pull tab. Moreover, a substantial vapor chamber positioned under the battery serves as an effective cooling mechanism, ensuring the device runs smoothly even under heavy use.

A notable design feature is the fail-safes for the microphone hole, protecting the device from damage if a SIM card tool is mistakenly inserted. This attention to detail is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to user experience, ensuring minor mishaps don’t lead to significant problems.

The camera system in the S24 Ultra doesn’t disappoint. The motherboard reveals a compact design housing a 200MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera sans OIS, and telephoto cameras with OIS. This setup promises high-quality imaging across a variety of scenarios, from expansive landscapes to detailed portraits.

The teardown also includes a comparison between the titanium used in Samsung and Apple devices. While Apple opts for the more expensive grade 5 titanium, which may offer minor strength improvements, Samsung’s choice of grade 2 titanium, combined with a plastic intermediary, does not compromise the phone’s integrity. This analysis sheds light on the complex decisions manufacturers face when choosing materials that balance cost, aesthetics, and durability.

The use of high-quality materials like titanium in both Samsung and Apple devices underscores the challenges and costs associated with advanced smartphone design. Despite differences in material grades and assembly techniques, both brands receive accolades for their commitment to quality.

Diving into the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s internals offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of smartphone technology. Its blend of high-quality materials, thoughtful engineering, and innovative design elements demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to pushing the envelope. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply curious about what goes into making your smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a testament to the beauty of technology’s complexity and innovation.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEveything



