Samsung Galaxy S23 press shots leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is coming next month, Samsung will unveil them at Samsung Unpacked 2023 on the 1st of February.

Now some leaked photos of the new Galaxy S23 smartphones have leaked online, these appear to be official press shots of the handsets.

The leaked photos show the new Samsung Galaxy S23, there will be a total of three different models in this year’s range. The photos have revealed new colors for this year’s Galaxy S23 range called Mystic Lilac, the handsets will be available in a total of four colors.

This will include the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, all three handsets will come with a range of updates over the current models.

The top model, the galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, plus a range of RAM and storage options.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, two 12-megapixel cameras, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The front camera will be a 12-megapixel camera designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

We will have more details on the full range of handsets in the Galaxy S23 range when they are unveiled early next month.

Source & Image Credit: WinFuture





