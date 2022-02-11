Samsung Galaxy S22 up for pre-order at EE

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that it is taking pre-orders on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. This includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Prices for the handsets start at £51 a month for the S22, £59 a month for the S22+ and 69 a month for the S22 Ultra

Customers who purchase a Samsung S22 range handset can choose between EE’s Smart benefits, including Netflix, Apple Music, BT Sport Ultimate and the Roam Abroad Pass. Customers who pick Netflix as their Smart benefit receive the Netflix Basic plan worth £5.99 per month which they can watch on their smartphone as well as their Smart TV. Additionally, customers can pay just £4 more a month to upgrade to the Netflix Standard plan, offering streaming and downloading to two devices simultaneously in HD, or they can choose to pay £8 a month and upgrade to Netflix Premium plan with access to UHD content and the ability to stream and download to 4 devices simultaneously – all on their mobile bill.

Customers can also choose to take out their Samsung S22 range handset on a Full Works for Android plan, where they will be able to choose three inclusive Smart benefits including Netflix, Apple Music and BT Sport Ultimate app access, with a combined value of over £25 per month. Full Works for Android plans also come with unlimited data and EE’s fastest 5G speeds.

