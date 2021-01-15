Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shown off on video

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 range is now official, the top model is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the handset retails for $1,199 and it comes with some impressive specifications.

We get to have a look at the new Galaxy S21 Ultra and some of its features and specifications in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video, the new Galaxy S21 smartphone looks impressive, this is the first of the Galaxy S range that supports the Samsung S Pen. Previously the S Pen was only supported by the Galaxy Note range of devices.

The new Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by either the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 depending on your country.

It also comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, plus a 108 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 10 megapixel telephoto camera and a 10 megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

