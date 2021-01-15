Samsung Galaxy S21 and GalaxyS21+ 5G get official

Samsung has announced its latest smartphones, there are three models in the range, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In this article we will focus on the Galaxy S21 5G and the Galaxy S21+ 5G, the S21 comes with a 6.2 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the S21+ has a 6.7 inch display with the same resolution.

The handsets will feature different processors by region either new new Exynos 2100 or the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The devices come with triple rear cameras with a 64 megapixel telephoto camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12 megapixel dual pixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 10 megapixel dual pixel camera.

Here are a list of the full specifications for both devices.

Galaxy S21 5G Galaxy S21+ 5G Display 6.2-inch Flat FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 421ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 – 120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield 6.7-inch Flat FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 394ppi, HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 – 120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 5G’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S21+ 5G’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole Dimensions & Weight Dimension: 71.2×151.7×7.9mm

Weight: 171g(mmWave), 169g(sub6) Dimension: 75.6×161.5×7.8mm

Weight: 202g(mmWave), 200g(sub6) Camera [Front camera]

10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22µm [Rear camera]

Triple camera Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120°

F2.2, 1.4µm Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 79°, OIS

F1.8, 1.8µm Telephoto: 64MP Phase Detection AF, Hybrid Optic 3X, FOV 76°, OIS

F2.0, 0.8µm 30X Space Zoom [Front camera]

10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22µm [Rear camera]

Triple camera Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120°

F2.2, 1.4µm Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 79°, OIS

F1.8, 1.8µm Telephoto: 64MP Phase Detection AF, Hybrid Optic 3X, FOV 76°, OIS

F2.0, 0.8µm 30X Space Zoom *30X Space Zoom includes 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and goes up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom. Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. AP 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

2.9GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.8GHz + 2.2GHz 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz * May vary by market and carrier. Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage * Storage availability may differ by country, model or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format. Battery 4,000mAh (typical) 4,800mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,880mAh for Galaxy S21 Base and 4,660mAh for Galaxy S21+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible)

*WPC certified Wireless charging

*Wireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter sold separately for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo and Wireless Charger Trio or a decrease in charging speed.

*Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21, 21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3 and Galaxy Watch. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

OS Android 11 Network & Connectivity [5G] 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave

[Ultra Wide Band] * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

* Ultra Wideband supported on Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra. Payment NFC, MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face recognition Audio [Ultra high quality audio playback]

UHQ 32-bit & DSD64/128 support

PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

* DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format]

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth]

Dual Audio

* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

Scalable Codec

* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds. [Recording]

Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.

* AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format]

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection]

Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps)

Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

You can find out full details about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ over at Samsung at the link below.

