Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Amazon comes with a $100 gift card in the USA

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone was unveiled at CES, the handset is available to pre-order for $699, although Amazon is offering a discount on the device in the form of a gift card.

If you pre-order the Galaxy S21 FE through Amazon then the handset comes with a $100 gift card, you can find out more details at the link below, this offer appears to be only available in the USA.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options. These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device also features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a range of cameras including a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there are three cameras which include a 12megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto cameras.

Source Amazon, Engadget

