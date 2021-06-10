Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets benchmarked with 8GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was previously benchmarked with 6GB of RAM and now it looks kike there will also be an 8GB model as the handset has been benchmarked again.

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with 8GB of RAM, the handset was listed with the model number SM-G990B.

The Galaxy S21 FE was also listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and it was running Android 11, the handset is expected to launch some time soon.

Other rumored specifications on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE include a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. We are also expecting the device to come with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and also a 4500 mAh battery.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals