Samsung Galaxy S21 FE benchmark reveals Snapdragon 888

The last thing we heard about the new Galaxy S21 FE was that the handset would launch some time in August and now we have some more details about the device.

A recent benchmark of the handset has revealed that the device will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. The handset is listed on the benchmarks with the model number SM-G990B.

We also heard previously that the handset would feature a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, the benchmark also had the handset listed with Android 11 and 6GB of RAM.

As yet we do not have any confirmation of exactly when the new Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S21 smartphone will launch, all we know is that it may possibly be some in August.

Source Geekbench, Sammobile

