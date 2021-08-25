Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G spotted on Google Play Console

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone could be launching soon as the device recently appeared on the Google Play Console. The device also recently received Bluetooth certification.

The listing has confirmed some of the specifications we have heard previously about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone.

The model on the Google Play Console is listed with a Snapdragon 888 processor, there is also expected to be another version with an Exynos 2100 processor.

The device will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be available with various RAM and storage options which should include GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will feature a range of cameras, one camera on the front for Selfies and three on the back.

The front Selfie camera will come with a 32 megapixel sensor, on the back there will be a 2 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

The device will come with Android 11 and it will feature a 4370 mAh battery and fast charging, as yet we do not have an exact release date for the device.

Source Myfixguide

