Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G receives Bluetooth certification

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was not made official at Samsung’s recent press event, the handset is still expected to launch before the end of August.

Now it looks like the handset is getting closer to launch as the device recently received Bluetooth certification, this suggests it could land soon.

The device was recently used by Samsung in some of their promotional material on Instagram, the post has subsequently been removed.

There have been various rumors about the specifications in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the devide will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or and Exynos 2100. There will be different processors in different regions.

The handset will also come with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with fast charging and a 4500 mAh battery.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a range of high end cameras. On the back there will be a 12 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

As yet we do not have an exact launch date for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, the device should launch before the end of the month.

Source GSM Arena

