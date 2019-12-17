Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears at the FCC

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch this month and now we have more details on the Note 10 Lite.

It looks like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has now received its FCC approval which means that the device can now go on sale in the US.

The Note 10 Lite with the model numbers SM-N770F and SM-N770/DS were certified by the FCC and it looks like the device will be available with dual SIM cards. The handset is rumored to come with Bluetooth 5.1 and it will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 and will come with 6GB of RAM.

We do not know exactly when the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be announced although it looks like it could actually launch on the 28th of December, of course this date has not been confirmed as yet.

Source Droid Shouts

