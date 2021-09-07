Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets Bluetooth certification

We recently heard about some more specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and now the device has received Bluetooth certification.

This suggests that the handset is getting closer to launch, two models were listed on the Bluetooth SIG website, SM-M526B_DS and SM-M526BR_DS.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, it will also come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and Samsung’s Knox Security 3.7.

The new Galaxy M52 5G will feature a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device there will be a quad camera setup, this will include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

As yet we do knot known when the new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will launch, it should be some time soon, as soon as we get details on the exact release date we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

