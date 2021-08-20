Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications revealed

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone for some time and now there are some more details on the handset. The device recently received its 3C certification and other certifications.

It looks like the full specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G have now been revealed, the handset will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There will also be 128GB of included storage and it will come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 plus Knox Security 3.7.

The new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will come with a range of cameras, one on the front and four on the back. The cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera

On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

Previous rumors have suggested that the handset will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging. As yet there are no details on when the new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will launch or how much it will cost, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source 91mobiles, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals