Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets 3C certification

We recently heard some information about the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone, now the device has received 3C certification.

The handset is listed with a 4860 mAh battery on the 3C certification website with the model number EB-BM526ABY, we previously heard that it would feature a 5000 mAh battery, it will also come with fast charging.

Previous rumors have suggested that the device will come with a 6.6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is also rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and 6GB of RAM, it should have various storage options, we do not have any details on these as yet.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will apparently come with a range of cameras which should include four rear cameras. The four camera setup on the rear is said to be made up of a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

As yet we do not have any information on when the new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the device and its launch date, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

