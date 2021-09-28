Samsung Galaxy M52 5G debuts in India

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone has launched in India and the handset will be available in the country from the 3rd of October.

We have heard many specifications on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G previously, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There is only one storage options 128GB, although if you need some extra storage the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion, which can take up to a 1TB card.

The new Galaxy M52 5G comes with a range of cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The front camera is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and snapping Selfies. On the rear of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 25W fast charging, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Blazing Black and Icy Blue.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR 29,999 for the 6GB model and this is about $405, the 8GB model will cost INR 31,999 which is about $430.

Source GSM Arena

