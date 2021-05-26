Samsung Galaxy M32 spotted on Samsung’s website

It looks like we are getting closer to the release of the new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone, the device popped up on some benchmarks last month.

Now the handset has been listed on Samsung’s support website with the model number SM-M325F,which suggests that it could launch soon.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to come with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will also come with 15W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner.

It will also feature a Helio G80 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and it will feature a 5000 mAh battery.

Other rumored specifications for the handset include a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will also come with 15W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner.

Source Sammobile

