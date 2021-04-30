Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung has a new smartphone in the works for their Galaxy M range, a new handset, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was recently benchmarked.

The device was listed on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number Sm-M325FV and this has revealed some specifications on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is powered by a Helio G80 mobile processor and itr also comes with 6GB of RAM and it will feature a 5000 mAh battery.

The device is expected to feature a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will also come with 15W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy M32 will also come with a 20 megapixel front facing camera for video chat and Selfies, on the back there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

