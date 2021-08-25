Samsung Galaxy M32 gets reviewed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone launched in the UK in July, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have another video.

The new video is a review of the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone and we get to find out more details about the handset and its range of features.

As a reminder the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage and it features a 6.4 inch Infinity U display that features a FHD+ resolution .

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features a 25W fast charger, plus a range of cameras which include a single fromnt facing cameras and four rear cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a s 64 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera for making videos and taking photos. On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is available to buy in the UK for £269 from Samsung direct and also through Amazon.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

