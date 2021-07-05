Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone lands in the UK

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is launching in the UK, the handset will be sold exclusively through Amazon and Samsung in the UK. The handset was previously launched in India and now it is launching in more countries.

The handset is equipped with a 6.4 inch Infinity U display that features a FHD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 6GB of RAM, there is also 129GB of included storage.

The device features a 20 megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies, on the back there is 64 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with a 25W fast charger and a 5,000 mAh battery.

“Since its launch in 2019 the Samsung Galaxy M series has been designed to keep customers’ needs at the core. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is designed to inspire the lives of our young customers and empower them every day. The Galaxy M32 continues to show Samsung’s commitment to providing powerful devices at all levels” said James Kitto, Vice President of Sales, Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland

Samsung has revealed that their new Samsung Galaxy M32 will retail for £269 in the UK and you can find out more details about the device over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals