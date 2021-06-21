Samsung Galaxy M32 Android smartphone unveiled

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M32 Android smartphone and now the handset has been made official.

The new Galaxy M32 smartphones with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Processing is provided by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and there are a range of RAM and storage options.

You can either choose between 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then the device is equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging and the device comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera designed for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera with a wide lens, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and two megapixel depth cameras.

The handset also comes with a fingerprint sensor and it will come in a choice of two colors, Black and Light Blue. As the device is designed to be a budget friendly Android smartphone it will retail for INR 14,999 (about $200) for the 4GB model and INR 16,999 (about$230) for the 6GB model.

Source GSM Arena

