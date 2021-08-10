Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone launched in the UK recently and now we get to find out more details about this budget smartphone in a new video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy M32 and its range of features. lets find out more details about the handset.

The Galaxy M32 comes with some decent specifications for its low price, the handset features a 6.4 inch Infinity U display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Processing is provided by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

The new Galaxy M32 comes with a range of cameras, this includes a 20 megapixel front facing camera designed for making video calls and snapping Selfies. On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup.

The quad rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main sensor for photos and videos, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone is available to buy in the UK for just £269, not a bad price considering its specifications. The handset is available from a range of retailers including Samsung direct.

