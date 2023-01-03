Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone details leaked

It looks like Samsung will soon be launching a new smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy F04, the handset was recently leaked.

Some teaser photos for the Samsung Galaxy F04 have been leaked, the handset will launch on the 4th of January.

The handset will come with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor.

The device will come with 8GB of RAM and it will have a range of storage options, the exact storage options are not known as yet. It is not clear as yet whether the handset will feature a microSD card slot.

Other specifications on the Galaxy F04 smartphone will include two cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front. As yet we do not have any details on how many megapixels these cameras will come with.

The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery, there are no details on what sort of charging speeds the smartphone will have. The Galaxy F04 will come with Android 12 at launch, but it will get at least two OS upgrades in the future.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Opal Green and Jade Purple, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals