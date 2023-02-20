Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs Apple M2 MacBook Air (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptop and now we get to see how the device compares to the Apple M2 MacBook Pro.

Both devices have similar prices and also specifications, the M2 MacBook Air costs $1,699, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro costs $1,649.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes with an Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the MacBook Air comes with the Apple M2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The video below compares these two laptops side by side, Let’s find out how the new Samsung laptop compares to the Apple MacBook Air.

As we can see from the video the two laptops are very similar devices in terms of design and also the specifications.

It is interesting to see the performance tests on the two laptops, with Samsung having the faster SSD out of the two laptops for both read and write speeds.

In the Geekbench 6 test, the M2 MacBook Air outperformed the Intel processor by quite a bit in the single-core score. In the multi-core score, the performance on the two devices was very similar with Samsung slightly faster.

In the test when running on the battery and not on the mains power, the MacBook Air has considerably better performance in the benchmarks.

As we can see from the video, both devices are great laptops, although the MacBook Air outperforms the Samsung laptop in terms of performance and battery life. This is due to the Intel processor which does not perform as well as the M2 Apple silicon processor.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech





