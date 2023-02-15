Geekbench 6 launched

Geekbench is one of the most popular benchmarking tools and now Geekbench 6 has launched. The latest version of Geekbench is available for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The new Geekbench 6 brings a range of new features including a range of new workloads and also updated data sets and more.

A lot has changed in the tech world in the past three years. Smartphone cameras take bigger and better pictures. Artificial intelligence, especially machine learning, has become ubiquitous in general and mobile applications. The number of cores in computers and mobile devices continues to rise. And how we interact with our computers and mobile devices has changed dramatically – who would have guessed that video conferencing would suddenly surge in 2020?

To keep up with these advancements, we’ve released Geekbench 6. This latest version of Geekbench has been designed with the modern user in mind, reflecting how we actually use our devices in 2023.

The multi-core benchmark tests in Geekbench 6 have also undergone a significant overhaul. Rather than assigning separate tasks to each core, the tests now measure how cores cooperate to complete a shared task. This approach improves the relevance of the multi-core tests and is better suited to measuring heterogeneous core performance. This approach follows the growing trend of incorporating “performance” and “efficient” cores in desktops and laptops (not just smartphones and tablets).

You can find out more details about the new Geekbench 6 benchmarking tool over at the Geekbench website at the link below.

Source Geekbench





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals