Samsung Galaxy A82 5G confirmed on Samsung’s website

Samsung recently launched their Galaxy Quantum 2 smartphone in South Korea, we had previously heard that the device would launch as the Galaxy A82 5G.

Now the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has been listed on Samsung’s website so this could be the international version of the Galaxy Quantum 2.

The handset is expected to come with the Samsung specifications as the Galaxy Quantum 2, this would include a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The Galaxy A82 5G is expected to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

These should include 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. As yet there are no details on when the device will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

