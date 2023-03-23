Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 land in India

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones have gone on sale in India. OPricing for the Galaxy A34 starts at INR 30,999 which is about $376 and the Galaxy A54 starts at INR 38,999 which is about $474.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A54 comes with an octa-core processor and the handset features a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging. The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with a range of cameras which include a front-facing is 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone comes with Oner UI 5.1 and Android 13 and it it available in a range of colors which include Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Source Sammobile





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals