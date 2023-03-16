Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 specifications

Yesterday the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones were made official and now we have more details on the specifications for the two handsets.

We have been hearing about the new Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G for some time and Samsung finally announced these new devices yesterday.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s leading Nightography and AI capabilities. Whether users want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 5G offers astonishing detail thanks to its 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

Galaxy A54 5G Display 6.4-inch FHD+

Super AMOLED Display

120Hz refresh rate

Vision Booster *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 158.2 X 76.7 X 8.2mm, 202g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera F2.2, FF 50MP Main Camera F1.8, AF, OIS 5MP Macro Camera F2.4, FF 32MP Front Camera F2.2 AP Octa-core Memory 6GB Memory + 128GB Storage

8GB Memory + 128GB Storage

8GB Memory + 256GB StorageExpandable storage by up to 1TB with an optional microSD card *Actual storage capacity available is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Availability of detailed features (such as Memory and Processor) may vary by market and carrier. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,905mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. OS Android 13

One UI 5.1 *Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version. Security Samsung Knox

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





