Samsung Galaxy A54 5G gets official

Earlier we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy A34 smartphone and now we have details on another new device, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

The handset comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, the device is powered by an octa-core processor.

There is a choice of three RAM and storage options, these include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone comes with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 and it comes with Samsung Knox and features a 5000 mAh battery.

The device has a range of cameras which include a front-facing is 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G over at Samsung at the link below, the handset will come in four colors, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White and it will retail for £449 in the UK.

Source Samsung





