Samsung Galaxy A52 gets assembled on video

Normally we feature teardown videos when someone decides to take a smartphone apart, Samsung has released a slightly different video for their new Galaxy A52 smartphone, an assembly video.

The video below gives us a look at how the Galaxy A52 is put together, the handset just launched today and it is ab available in 4G and 5G models.

With the Galaxy A52 ready to be unveiled, it’s time to get a close up look at the latest innovations coming to the Galaxy A series. In a video filmed with Samsung Electronics’ engineer, we’re taking a deep dive to get a complete look, both inside and out, of the latest device.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A52 range of samrtphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

