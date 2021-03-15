Sony Xperia Pro gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test of the new $2,500 Sony Xperia Pro smartphone and now we have a teardown video of the handset.
The Xperia Pro is designed to be used by video and content creators and the video from JerryRigEverything gives us a look inside the device.
As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 and it features a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.
The device comes with an 8 megapixel Selfie camera and on the rear of the handset there is a 12 megapixel main camera and a 0.3 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything
