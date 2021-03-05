$2,500 Sony Xperia Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The Sony Xperia Pro retails for $2,500 and it is designed to be used by video and content creators and now we get to find our how durable the device is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything put the Xperia Pro through a range of tests which include a scratch test, bend test and burn test.

As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches at levels 6 and 7, just like all the other smartphones on the market.

The device also managed to pass the burn test and the bend so, so overall it passed the durability test, as you would expected with a $2,500 smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

